Russian troops destroy Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet at airfield over past day

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet at its airfield over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter jet at its airfield, three launchers and a radar station of an S-300PT surface-to-air missile system and struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 146 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes three Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck three Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 65 casualties on enemy troops in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 92nd assault and 36th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Maliye Prokhody, Staritsa and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 personnel, five motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 470 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West struck six Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 470 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd, 67th and 116th mechanized, 107th, 110th and 117th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Tabayevka, Novoyegorovka and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by units of the enemy’s 3rd assault and 77th airmobile brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 470 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four pickup trucks, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer and three field ammunition depots, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South strikes six Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its tactical position, struck six Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted more than 510 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 30th and 54th mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 10th mountain assault and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Minkovka, Pereyezdnoye, Chasov Yar and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 510 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and two US-made 105mm M119 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroys US-made Abrams tank, Bradley IFV over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed a US-made Abrams tank, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) of the Ukrainian army and inflicted roughly 635 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Lisichnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations. During the last 24-hour period, they inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army's 31st, 32nd, 53rd and 100th mechanized, 95th air assault and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, Nelepovka, Rozovka, Grodovka and Zavetnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 1st tank and 142nd infantry brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 635 personnel, a US-made Abrams tank, a US-manufactured Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a US-made 105mm M119 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East takes better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions, struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 100 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 15th and 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry and 120th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Zolotaya Niva and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 100 personnel, three motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, two 100mm Rapira anti-tank guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes three Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck three Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 55 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pyatikhatki and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, four motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and two ammunition depots, it specified.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter, a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, four US-made HIMARS rockets and 52 unmanned aerial vehicles, among them 19 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 638 Ukrainian warplanes, 279 helicopters, 29,823 unmanned aerial vehicles, 569 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,046 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,400 multiple rocket launchers, 13,198 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,686 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.