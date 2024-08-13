Ukraine facing biggest losses since start of special military op — Russian commander

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is now suffering casualties akin to the early stages of Moscow’s special military operation, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

"This is probably the first time since the start of the special military operation that the enemy is facing such significant losses. The enemy’s own stupidity is the reason behind these losses as they came out into the open and exposed themselves to our fire," he told Channel One.

Alaudinov added that Russian forces were eliminating Ukrainian troops and equipment in large numbers in all areas of the special military operation.