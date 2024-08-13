DONETSK, August 13. /TASS/. By liberating Lisichnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian troops have extended the frontline toward a large Ukrainian hub, Dimitrov (known as Mirnograd in Ukraine), a Russian security officer told TASS.

"The Russian Armed Forces have brought Lisichnoye under control. This has straightened out the frontline and now Russian troops are advancing toward a major Ukrainian hub in Dimitrov on a broad front," the officer said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Lisichnoye in the Pokrovsk sector of the line of engagement.