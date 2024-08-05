Russian MFA advises US special services to 'patch up security holes'

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has advised Washington to shift the attention of US secret service agents from Russian diplomats to real threats.

"Maybe the US secret services should retarget a couple of hundred agents who are shadowing Russian diplomats everywhere in vain attempts to persuade them to cooperate? This might help patch real security holes. At least, better protect the top personalities on the US political arena," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, commenting on The New York Times investigation into the attempted assassination attempt against US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

She said US special services "did not care" about the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who before the rally where the attempt on Trump’s life took place, was measuring distances with the help of an optical rangefinder. Zakharova also recalled that the secret services excluded from the protected perimeter the warehouse’s roof from where the shots were fired.

"The secret service also rejected a request for a meeting with the local police, who had developed suspicion about Crooks on the eve of the attack," Zakharova pointed out.

"They meddle everywhere, they interfere in everything, they proclaim themselves exceptional and the best, but in reality - it’s a soap bubble with only falsehoods and lies inside," she stated.