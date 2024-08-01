Russia to raise issue of F-16 supplies to Ukraine in UNSC in August — mission

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia in August plans to raise the issue of supplies of Western F-16 aircraft to Ukraine in the UN Security Council, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN, has told a news briefing.

"I think that, yes, we will definitely hold such a meeting in August. There is no urgency here, because information is received and verified every day. We should be well prepared for it," Polyansky said when asked whether Russia would call a meeting in the UN Security Council in the near future on the possibility F-16s being sent to Ukraine may be armed with missiles and other high-tech weapons.

"Also, we traditionally respond to the Western countries’ request for a meeting on Ukraine. There will be no surprises, I think. They will request a meeting and we will respond and definitely raise this issue," Polyansky added.