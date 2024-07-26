Russia, ASEAN approve joint anniversary statement — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia and ASEAN have approved a joint statement on the 20th anniversary of Russia joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Lavrov is on a visit to Laos from July 25 to 27. Prior to that, he held a number of bilateral meetings. He is scheduled to participate in meetings of foreign ministers in the Russia-ASEAN format, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum.