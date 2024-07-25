Kremlin: Issue of possible talks with Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘not an easy question’

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia is open to a wide range of scenarios for negotiations on Ukraine, keeping in mind that Vladimir Zelensky is not the legitimate president of Ukraine and must be treated as such, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This is not an easy question," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question asking whether Moscow is willing to negotiate with Zelensky. "From a legal point of view, this issue has to be dealt with, but from a practical stance we are open to achieving our goals by means of negotiations."

"Therefore, various options are possible," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that Ukraine was preparing for talks with Russia. According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, "talks need to be rational, substantive and aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace."

Peskov later stated that the fact that Vladimir Zelensky was not the legitimate president of Ukraine and his previously approved ban on Kiev's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin remained a hindrance to any peace settlement.