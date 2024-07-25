Ukraine’s military fires over 50 shells at borderline Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army fired more than 50 munitions and launched 26 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against populated areas in the borderline Belgorod Region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the villages of Blizhnyaya Igumenka, Zhuravlyovka, Petrovka, Ustinka, Shchetinovka and the farmstead Tserkovny were attacked by 32 munitions in six bombardments and 11 UAVs. Air defense systems shot down 10 of them," the governor said.

In the Belgorodsky district, Ukrainian bombardments damaged a private house, two administrative buildings of an agribusiness and an electricity transmission line. Fragments of a drone shot down by air defenses set dry grass on fire. The blaze was promptly extinguished by fire-fighting teams, he said.

"Air defense systems shot down two UAVs over the Valuisky urban district, with no consequences. In the Volokonovsky district, seven shells were fired in two bombardments at the farmstead Stary, with no consequences on the ground," Gladkov said.

In the Graivoronsky and Shebekinsky urban districts, 10 communities were attacked by 13 munitions and 12 drones. The attacks damaged a private house, an outbuilding and two cars, with no people hurt, he said.

"On the territory of the Krasnogvardeisky district, air defenses shot down an aircraft-type UAV, with no consequences," the governor said.