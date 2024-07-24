Japan, Russian step up naval activities near Russian borders — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Japan is arming itself at a quickened pace, at the same time stepping up its naval activities near the Russian border together with Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has told TASS in an interview.

"We are closely following the incumbent Japanese government’s course towards the country’s enhanced re-militarization. Japan is not just boosting its military potential, de-facto ignoring the constitutional restrictions that are still in force, but it is also broadening its naval activities in the vicinity of our Far Eastern borders, embroiling non-regional countries that are NATO members," he said.

The deputy foreign minister said that Tokyo was promoting Washington’s initiatives and concepts in the region, including blocs that are "aimed at ‘double deterrence’ of Russia and China."

"We have repeatedly pointed — both publicly and via diplomatic channels — to risks to regional stability and security that stem from Tokyo’s policies, which, by the way, run counter to Japan’s international obligations sealed by the UN Charter," the high-ranking Russian diplomat added.