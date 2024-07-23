Moscow hopes China’s direct investment in Russian energy sector to grow — Rosneft CEO

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that China’s direct investment in Russia’s energy sector will increase, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft, Executive Secretary of the Commission for the Russian President on the strategy of development of the fuel and energy industry Igor Sechin said.

China’s direct investment in the Russian energy and related sectors would facilitate strengthening of energy security and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation and could create a major synergetic effect, he noted.

"Russia is one of few countries that consistently invest in the development of traditional energy, while China has turned from importer into exporter of capital in recent years. For example, last year direct investment in new projects abroad announced by China exceeded record $160 bln. We hope that China’s direct investment in the Russian energy sector <…> will increase," Sechin told a forum.