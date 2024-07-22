EU Council extends all sanctions against Russia for six months

BRUSSELS, July 22. /TASS/. The EU Council has issued a six-month extension on all sanctions against Russia until the end of January 2025, the Council said in a statement.

"The Council today renewed the EU restrictive measures in view of the Russian Federation's continuing actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine for a further 6 months, until 31 January 2025. These sanctions <…> currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods. They also cover: a ban on the import or transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, a de-SWIFTing of several Russian banks and the suspension of the broadcasting activities and licenses in the European Union of several Kremlin-backed disinformation outlets. Additionally, specific measures enable the EU to counter sanctions circumvention," the statement reads.

The European Union started introducing economic restrictions against Russia on July 31, 2014. They have been renewed automatically every six months since then.