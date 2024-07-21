All the same for US defense sector which state to finance — Russian general

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. It makes no odds for the US military industrial sector who to finance - Ukraine or another country - as long as people buy weapons from them, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ military and political department and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, told TASS.

"So it makes no difference to them whether to finance Ukraine or any other state. The main thing is to have weapons bought from them in such a way that billions of dollars could be laundered. The owners of these military industrial facilities are getting rich off this," he said.