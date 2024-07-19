Russia appreciates good ally Syria's support on Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Moscow is grateful to reliable ally Damascus for its ongoing support in the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of a photo exhibition at the Russian Foreign Ministry dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Russian-Syrian diplomatic relations.

"We appreciate Damascus' principled support for the special military operation, meant to protect the Russian people, language, and culture. The operation has given a powerful impetus to strengthening the polycentric foundations of international life," the top diplomat said. Lavrov also pointed out that Russia and Syria "agree that the West's attempt to impose a unipolar dictatorship on the international community is doomed to fail."

"We will continue to implement an independent foreign policy, strengthening ties with those who are ready to work on the principles of equality and mutual respect. In Syria, we have a reliable, tried and true ally," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.

In turn, Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Bashar Jaafari noted that relations between the friendly countries "are characterized by close cooperation in various fields." "More than 100 agreements, protocols and memoranda of understanding have been signed over the past 30 years. The strong political ties between Syria and Russia were cemented by the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation on October 8, 1980," he pointed out. The diplomat also emphasized that Russian companies have played a decisive role in oil and gas exploration and extraction projects and Russian universities cooperate extensively in training Syrian specialists.