Russia supports Malaysia's interest in joining BRICS — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia supports Malaysia's interest in joining the BRICS, this issue will be discussed, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are aware of the interest of our Malaysian friends. We, like many other countries, support this interest. We will discuss this issue with our BRICS partners," Peskov said.

According to him, "to this end, a large summit will be held in Kazan at the end of October, where all the BRICS countries will come and discuss the issue of expanding this family as one of the priorities.".