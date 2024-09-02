Russia equips missile troops with modern weapons — Patrushev

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia continues to arm its long-range aviation and missile forces with modern equipment, Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Such actions near our borders cannot be left without retaliation," he said when asked whether Russia would react to aggressive actions by the United States and Japan near Russia's borders. "Russia's maritime policy is aimed at further developing the forces and bases of the Pacific Fleet. Long-range aviation and missile forces continue to be armed with modern types of weapons and equipment."

At the same time, Patrushev continued, Russia will remain committed to cooperation with various countries on the basis of a balance of interests and mutual benefit and consolidation of international efforts contributing to lasting peace and security.