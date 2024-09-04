MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Kiev's plans to entrench its troops near Kursk show what it's worth, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Life.ru on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"They are following their own path as the [Kiev] regime reveals its true self," Peskov said when asked to comment on a remark by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the position of Ukrainian troops in the borderline Russian region of Kursk. "And we must go our way to complete the special military operation and accomplish the tasks facing us," he added.

Earlier, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian incursion into Russia was part of a plan to end the hostilities.

On August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region. A federal level emergency has been declared, and air raid sirens have repeatedly rung out there. Residents of border areas are being evacuated to safer territories. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, more than 10,000 people, including over 2,700 children, are staying in 200 temporary shelters across 31 Russian regions.