Serbia vows not to join NATO, become part of anti-Russian hysteria — deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Serbia will keep its military neutrality and never join the anti-Russian hysteria, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

"Serbia, led by Aleksandar Vucic, <...> will never become a NATO member, <...> will never introduce sanctions against Russia and will never let its territory be used for any anti-Russian operations. Serbia has not and will not become a part of the anti-Russian hysteria. We respect and appreciate Russia. The forum that I am participating in shows how stupid it is to try to isolate Russia; this is impossible. Serbia will never be party to such a policy," Vulin said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during talks with NATO Assistant Secretary General Boris Ruge in late August yet again confirmed the Balkan republic’s commitment to its military neutrality. Due to this, the Serbian leader pointed out that the Serbian armed forces are undergoing the process of substantial bolstering triggered by the necessity to ensure its defense independently due to the refusal to join NATO.