Corvette Gremyashchy takes part in air defense exercise off Kamchatka

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The crew of the Pacific Fleet’s corvette Gremyashchy has held an air defense exercise in the Avacha Gulf off the Kamchatka Peninsula, the Pacific Fleet’s information support department has said.

"In one of the areas of the Avacha Gulf, the ship's crew practiced measures to repulse an enemy attack. The corvette Gremyashchy’s air defense personnel timely detected, tracked and destroyed virtual air targets within the range of air defense means," the report reads.

The Pacific Fleet said the anti-submarine aircraft IL-38 was involved in the capacity of a hypothetical enemy.