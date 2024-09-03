Russian forces launch missile attack on Ukrainian military school in Poltava — politician

MELITOPOL, September 3. /TASS/. Russian forces have delivered a missile strike on the former Poltava higher military command school of communications, which was lately used to train specialists in radar and electronic warfare systems for the Ukrainian army, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia' movement, said.

"It was this manpower [of the military school] that was hit by a missile strike. It happened at the moment when they all gathered for their daily routine, when initially there were over half a thousand servicemen. The enemy's losses amount to hundreds of people," he wrote on his Telegram channel.