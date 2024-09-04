Serbia’s deputy premier arrives at Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin arrived at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, where he is to meet with President Vladimir Putin, a TASS correspondent reported.

A car with a Serbian flag stopped at a building housing exhibitions of Russian companies and negotiation rooms, and Vulin proceeded inside.

The Serbian deputy premier is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Wednesday. Putin will hold a number of bilateral meetings and other events on the sidelines of the EEF.