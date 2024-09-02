Germans afraid of being dragged into big war — Wagenknecht

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. German politician Sahra Wagenknecht said election outcomes in Saxony and Thuringia show Germans are not willing to be dragged into a major war in Europe.

"The big issue of this electoral battle, of course, is the question of war and peace. And people expect the state governments to reflect their position, their majority opinion on this issue," said the leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, or BSW by its German initials.

She was speaking at a news conference dedicated to the outcome of Sunday’s regional elections. Her party and the AfG party, which are skeptical about supporting Ukraine and deploying US missiles in Germany, gained much success in Saxony and Thuringia.

According to Wagenknecht, before the regional elections she and rights activist Alice Schwarzer commissioned a poll that found that "half of the German population, and even a majority in the east, are afraid of being drawn into a major war."

"Two-thirds in the east reject plans to deploy US missiles," she said.