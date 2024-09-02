Commander says Ukraine suffers heavy losses after attempted night attacks on Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy losses as a result of failed night attacks on the positions of the Akhmat special forces in the Kursk Region, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"The enemy tried to advance during the night. Everything they tried to drag in, all the manpower, was destroyed for the most part. The rest withdrew, those who were able to did so. Basically, the situation has not changed much. The enemy is trying in vain to get into the areas where we are. They are suffering heavy losses," Alaudinov said.

Earlier, he reported that the Russian military had destroyed three units of Ukrainian equipment near Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region.