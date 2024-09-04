ICC arrest warrant will not limit Putin's international contacts — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) will not be able to limit Russian President Vladimir Putin's contacts with interested countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This whole story with the ICC <...> cannot and will not be a limitation in the development of Russia's relations with partner states that are interested in developing bilateral relations and covering international contacts," he said.

"The global majority has a much broader vision of the prospects for international cooperation than the blinkers of the ICC," he added.

According to Peskov, the authorities see "great interest in the country [Russia] from the global majority." "And we also interested," he concluded.