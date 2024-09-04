Luna-26 project proceeds according to schedule — first deputy premier

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Work on Russia’s Luna-26 moon mission continues according to the schedule, which envisages the spacecraft’s launch in 2027, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He said that top management of Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos earlier hinted at the possibility of launch in 2026.

"The work currently proceeds in accordance with the schedule, taking into account the basic scenario of the new spacecraft’s launch in 2027. However, the top management of Roscosmos indeed said earlier that efforts will be made to reschedule the launch for 2026 if possible," he said.

The Luna-26 moon mission envisages sending an orbiter to carry out remote research of the Earth’s natural satellite. The orbiter will map the distribution of minerals on the Moon’s surface and the allocation of frozen water in its soil and fulfill other scientific tasks.

