KURSK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian forces in the Kursk area are wiping out 10-15 units of Ukrainian military hardware daily, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said in an interview with TASS.

"On the first day, just in one section of the Sudzha area alone, we together with our allied units eliminated 32 units of hardware, on day two - 20 units of hardware and 13 units of hardware on day three. And then we were on a roll, wiping out 10-15 units of hardware daily," Alaudinov said.

He specified that in recent days, the adversary has been tentative in advancing its hardware. Currently, Ukraine’s tactics in the area boil down to "moving one piece of hardware at a time, scurrying to some location using radio-electronic warfare means, unloading and then leaving the area."