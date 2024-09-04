Turkey's bid for full BRICS membership to be considered — Kremlin aide

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. BRICS member states will consider Turkey's application for full membership in the association, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Turkey has applied for full membership. We'll consider [this bid]," he said.

Bloomberg earlier reported, citing sources, that Turkish authorities had applied to join BRICS several months ago. According to the news agency, the issue of the association's expansion will be considered at the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24, which will be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.