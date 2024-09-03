Ukrainians may see their front collapsing in Donbass, Austrian expert warns

BERLIN, September 3. /TASS/. Unless Ukrainian troops stabilize the defenses near Krasnoarmeysk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine), their frontline in Donbass will collapse, officer of the Austrian Armed Forces Markus Reisner said in an interview with ntv.de on Monday.

"Perhaps Ukraine will stabilize its third line of defense in due time <...> by bringing in additional reserves. Unless it succeeds, [Russian forces] may penetrate deep in the Western direction. This could break the Ukrainian front in Donbass," the military expert warned as he noted that Russian forces continued to push ahead, putting pressure on Ukrainian defenses near Krasnoarmeysk.

"Ukraine sought to forestall the culmination of the Russian summer offensive with its incursion in the Kursk Region. They sought to deny the Russians of the ability to act. However, they failed to do so," Reisner maintained.

According to him, Russian troops occupy more localities east of Krasnoarmeysk "every day." "Russian troops have broken through the second line of defense," he said.

Commenting on the developments in the Russian borderline region of Kursk, he said that the Ukrainian assault had faltered there. "We are seeing more Russian counterattacks," Reisner said. The expert pointed to Russia’s aerial supremacy and jamming measures being taken by Russian troops.