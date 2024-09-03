{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian scientists register four powerful solar flares

The most powerful of them occurred at 7:02 p.m. Moscow time

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Scientists detected four powerful M-class explosions on the Sun on September 3, Russia’s Fedorov Institute of Applied Geophysics told TASS.

The most powerful of them occurred at 7:02 p.m. Moscow time (4:02 p.m. GMT).

"On September 3, an M3.4 flare that lasted 27 minutes was recorded in the X-ray spectrum," the scientists said.

Two more flares, of the M1.6 and M1.8 classes were registered in the early hours of Tuesday. An M1.5-class flare occurred on Tuesday morning.

Solar flares are divided into five classes according to their strength: the smallest ones are A-class, followed by B, C, M and X. A0.0 class is equal to the radiation energy found in the Earth’s orbit, 10 nanowatts per square meter. Each letter stands for a 10-fold increase in energy output. As a rule, the flares, known as giant explosions on the sun, send solar plasma into space, and the clouds of these charged particles can bring about geomagnetic storms when reaching the Earth.

Russian cosmonaut speaks about Peritektika-EML experiment in creating new alloys
An MSL-EML furnace, designed for electromagnetic levitation melting and crystallization in an alternating electromagnetic field, is used to perform the experiment
Two children in critical condition after Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod Region
According to Gladkov, eleven civilians, including two children, were wounded
Pentagon refrains from commenting on possibility of long-range missile delivery to Kiev
Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said "I don't have anything"
Guards of Israeli hostages given instructions in case IDF comes close — Hamas
"Continued attempts to free the captives through military pressure instead of a [Gaza ceasefire] agreement will only mean that the hostages will return to their families in coffins," the spokesman warned
Russian chess champion prefers fast chess, blitz
"It seems to me the future is with the rapid chess and blitz," Vladislav Artemyev noted
Ukrainian lawmakers block access to parliament’s lectern over mobilization bill
Thus, the draft bill was only approved in the first reading
Russia views Indonesia as a key partner in Asia-Pacific, defense chief says
Andrey Belousov held talks with his Indonesian counterpart, President-elect Prabowo Subianto
Russian forces liberate one more settlement, hit Ukrainian troops in 143 areas
Units of Battlegroup North operating near Volchansk and Liptsy inflicted losses on Ukraine’s 71st Jaeger Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade and 36th Marine Brigade near Kharkov and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region
IAEA’s Grossi aware where main threat to Kursk NPP comes from — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev expressed hope that the IAEA Director General would "convey his viewpoint to the current Kiev authorities" some time soon
Brent oil falls below $75 per barrel on London’s ICE, first time since January 3, 2024
By 16:20 Moscow time, the Brent futures accelerated their decline and reached at $74.56 (-3.52%)
China displayed Kinzhal-like hypersonic missile as warning to US — newspaper
According to the experts cited by SCMP, "the Chinese variant is more powerful and would deter US warships from entering the region in the event of a conflict"
Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Regions — defense ministry
"A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Belgorod Region," it said.
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European integration resigns
"The resignation submission will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions," Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said
Transnistria's top diplomat concerned about Moldova receiving Western weapons
According to Vitaly Ignatiev, the cooperation between Moldova and NATO has reached a "high level"
Germany intends to buy six IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine — news agency
Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US
BRICS expansion enhances group's economic standing — UAE Finance Ministry
In August 2023, six new members were invited to join the BRICS group, including Argentina, but in late December it refused to join
Russian-Indian site for production of electric trains launched in India — TMH
The site is located in the city of Latur in the state of Maharashtra in central India, and it will be equipped with a modern assembly line, including a body shop, warehouse, assembly, testing, bogie and paint shops
Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine Yury Dolgoruky undergoes scheduled maintenance
To date, the Sevmash shipyard has delivered to the Navy seven Project 955/955A strategic nuclear-powered missile submarine cruisers, also known as Borey-class submarines
Musk warns of X app ban if Harris becomes president
On August 30, the Brazilian judge ruled to fine individuals and companies 50,000 reais (almost $9,000) for resorting to "technological tricks" allowing them to continue using the X platform
Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified
Such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Russian envoy to Israel discusses situation in Middle East with UNTSO head
According to the report, the sides touched upon a "wide array of issues regarding the situation in the Middle Eastern region"
Deputy head of Zelensky's office resigns — legislator
On Tuesday afternoon, Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced reshuffles in the government and the presidential office
Russia, Mongolia strengthening bonds, not sending signals to West — Kremlin
"Neither Mongolia nor Russia set out to show something to Western countries," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Ukrainians may see their front collapsing in Donbass, Austrian expert warns
According to Markus Reisner, Russian troops occupy more localities east of Krasnoarmeysk "every day"
Another Ukrainian supply route cut off near DPR's Ugledar — law enforcement
The source stressed that the road had served as one of several key arteries on that frontline section
Putin staying in Mongolia on official visit
Putin arrived in Mongolia at the invitation of the Mongolian leader, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, on Monday evening
NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana to resign on September 10
Mircea Geoana has been serving as the deputy secretary general since October, 2019
US fails to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, Russian ambassador says
Anatoly Antonov ridiculed what might have been the downing of the first such fighter delivered to Kiev with a US-provided Patriot missile battery
Ex-head of Lebanese central bank detained in corruption case
Riad Salameh is charged with financial fraud and illegal receipt of the commission fee
Houthis claim responsibility for targeting oil tanker Blue Lagoon I in Red Sea
According to Yahya Sarea, the rebel forces directly targeted the vessel which he said was attacked because its owner "had violated rules of calling at ports in the occupied Palestine"
Kremlin supports Russian candidate for Interpol’s presidency
Former Interpol President Meng Hongwei resigned in October after he had been arrested in China on suspicion of corruption
Russian companies interested in developing in BRICS markets
BRICS countries are capable of developing their economies without the use of the dollar equivalent in payments by building up trade and economic relations among such countries, expert Dmitry Prokhorenko said
Passenger flight from Moscow to Sochi lands in Mineralnye Vody — airport
No details about why the flight changed its route were given
West conducts bioweapons experiments on psych patients in Ukraine — research institute
According to Mikhail Kovalchuk, advancements in genetics have now reached such heights that it is possible to modify the genome as needed
Ukrainian military’s shelling destroys kindergarten building in Russia’s Belgorod
According to the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, this is the third educational facility - after a school and another kindergarten - to have been hit by direct strikes or damaged by attacks targeting nearby areas
Sales of new cars in Russia rise by 52% to 1.174 mln vehicles in January-August
The new electric vehicle market in January-August 2024 increased by 86% compared to the same period last year and amounted to almost 13,800
Dutch court seizes Gazprom's shares in Wintershall venture in North Sea
Gazprom had previously planned to sell this stake
Germans afraid of being dragged into big war — Wagenknecht
"Two-thirds in the east reject plans to deploy US missiles," she said
Russia’s opponents may go for peace talks after failure in Kursk Region — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the Ukrainian provocation is doomed to failure
Russian forces wipe out dozen of Ukrainian military hardware pieces in Kursk region
The situation along the line of engagement has not changed much, with the enemy sustaining very heavy casualties in this direction, Apty Alaudinov said
UAE seeks stronger economic cooperation with BRICS — official
According to Younis Haji Al Khoori, the UAE government is exploring collaboration with BRICS in tax and customs matters, including mutual administrative assistance in customs, data exchange, training center collaboration, and technical cooperation in tax administration to enhance tax digitalization
Russian naval infantry soldiers ambush enemy convoy in Kursk region
Ukrainian militants failed to stage a direct assault on Russian soldiers as they were caught off guard by a Russian storm unit
Putin presents awards to Heroes of Russia in Kremlin
Titles of Hero of Russia were awarded to Junior Sergeant Albert Zaynullin, First Lieutenant Chalym Chuldum-ool, Captain Nikolay Sokolov, Second Lieutenant Anatoly Ivanov and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Yevtodiy
Many missiles intercepted as they approach Kursk NPP, but it operates as usual — Rosatom
Head of Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev asseses the risks to a plant as very high
Sber launches retail deposit in Indian rupees
The deposit can be opened for the term from one to twelve months and the maximal amount is not limited
Russian forces eliminate up to 12,000 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries at LPR borders in week
Over the reporting period, Russian troops destroyed eight Ukrainian tanks, including Abrams and Leopard
Bank of Russia may raise key rate to 20% in September
"The Bank of Russia is acting professionally, with restraint, understanding that one of its main tasks is to ensure the stability of the ruble, the level of inflation, and the key rate is its main tool," Anatoly Aksakov said
Helicopter crashes in Russia’s Buryatia Region, two out of four on board injured
Six people were on board, they are all alive, but two were injured as a result of the incident
Moscow points to inadmissibility of US mercenaries’ involvement in attacks on Russia
"This work is permanent and it is done via various directions and at all levels," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Turkey applies to join BRICS — news agency
Bloomberg said that the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the West is losing its position as the geopolitical center and is interested in developing relations with various players of the multipolar world
Putin calls Mongolia friendly country, Russia’s decades-old ally
The Russian president noted that Mongolia "turned out to be a very loyal, reliable ally of the Soviet Union and Russia" in the fight against Nazism and militarism
Russia designates Dnepr-1 Battalion as terrorist group
The organizations that were earlier put on the list include the Noman Chelebidzhikhan volunteer battalion of Crimean Tatars
Ukraine will lose in Kursk — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Kursk attack was meant to stop the Russian advance in Donbass
Musk 'can't wait' to team up with Trump to audit US government
"There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go," the entrepreneur said
French authorities never responded to Russian request on Telegram CEO — Russian Embassy
Pavel Durov was detained in the Le Bourget airport on August 24
Swimmer from Russia wins Paralympic gold, sets world record
The silver medal went to Ma Jia of China, while her compatriot Cai Liwen took the bronze
Ukrainian forces trapped north of Krasnogorovka in DPR try to get out — source
The source added that the Ukrainian soldiers were trying to escape in small groups and sustaining heavy losses
Russia to change nuclear doctrine upon examination of West’s actions — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that the corresponding document is being finalized, but it is too early to talk about a specific timeframe for its completion
Russia-Mongolia defense cooperation includes weapons supplies, troop training — official
According to Alexey Fomin, other fields of defense cooperation include "weapons and military equipment supplies, as well as repair, maintenance and upgrading services"
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Russia must eliminate any dependence on Western systems — Lavrov
The minister noted that Russia does not just aspire to be an independent country, it already is one
FACTBOX: Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region
Russian aviation has hit Ukrainian reserves in 15 localities in the Sumy Region over the day
Egiin Gol power plant project gets off the ground — president of Mongolia
Russia and Mongolia are discussing the possibility of building the power plant on the Egiin Gol river for many years
Ukraine wants to exempt its military from international law — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the reputation of both the Kiev regime and the ICC is "well known"
Kvazimachta lift system receiving good references — Kalashnikov holding
The length of cable’s power system was increased twofold at the request of operators, the holding informed
Malaysia to boost food security cooperation with Russia — Foreign Ministry
It is reported that Malaysia and the Russian Federation are committed to strengthening cooperation on food security, through the promotion of trade and investment, capacity building and research and development
Corvette Gremyashchy takes part in air defense exercise off Kamchatka
The Pacific Fleet said the anti-submarine aircraft IL-38 was involved in the capacity of a hypothetical enemy
Ukrainian Minister of Reintegration of non-controlled territories submits her resignation
"After almost three years in the government, I submitted my resignation today," Irina Vereschuk said
Ukrainian group in DPR’s Ugledar almost encircled — law enforcement
It is reported that the circle around Ugledar is gradually tightening
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Venezuela's MFA slams US arrest of President Maduro's plane 'act of piracy'
The ministry stated that "Venezuela reserves the right to take any legal action to repair this damage to the state, as well as any other damage caused by the criminal policy of unilateral coercive measures"
Ex-German chancellor ties SPD’s loss in regional elections to party line toward Russia
At the September 1 elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the Social Democrats garnered only 7.3% and 6.1% votes, respectively
Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian fixed-wing UAV over Kursk Region
"Alert air defense forces shot down the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Kursk Region," the Defense Ministry reported
Sber expects to earn $4.59 - 5.16 bln from AI activities in 2024
The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024
Annual inflation in Georgia reaches 1% in August
The National Bank of Georgia has repeatedly forecast that this year the inflation rate will remain around the target of 3%, so since the beginning of the year it has gradually lowered the refinancing rate
Russia, China officially confirm renunciation of territorial claims, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova stressed that the mutual renunciation of territorial claims by Moscow and Beijing had been enshrined in the July 16, 2001, Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, with Moscow and Beijing putting border issues to bed once and for all by signing the Additional Agreement on the Eastern part of the Russia-China Border on October 14, 2004, and ratifying the document later"
There are no countries hostile to Russia, there are hostile elites — Putin
The Russian leader noted that hostile elites were obsessed with the idea of dismembering Russia
US has no idea how to deal with Russia, Belarus, protected by nuclear shield — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president recalled that thanks to the Soviet Union’s efforts the United States, despite all its attempts, failed to become a nuclear weapons monopoly
Malaysian PM to declare interest in joining BRICS during meeting with Putin at EEF
Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin
Chery tops rating of largest foreign companies in Russia — Forbes
The rating includes companies that are more than 50% owned by foreign companies or individuals as of August 23, 2024
Russia equips missile troops with modern weapons — Patrushev
"Russia's maritime policy is aimed at further developing the forces and bases of the Pacific Fleet," the Russian presidential aide pointed out
Russia bans entry to 227 US citizens involved in Washington's Russophobic agenda — MFA
The ministry specified that the entry ban applies to specific individuals in the executive branch, the business community, the media and academic circles, "who are regularly involved in hostile attacks or the spread of fabrications and outright slander about Russia’s foreign and domestic policies"
Emergencies Ministry’s pyrotechnicians destroy 310 munitions in Kursk Region
The ministry also said that environmental monitoring activities are being carried out in the Kursk Region
UK raises over $1.3 billion for International Fund for Ukraine
In addition to the UK, Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden have also contributed to the fund, which was established in 2022
ICC should be wary of acting on Putin's arrest warrant — Medvedev
On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights, for their alleged involvement in war crimes "consisting of the illegal deportation of the population," including children, and their illegal transfer to Russia
Ukrainian armed forces vow to increase security measures after Poltava strike
A military source told TASS that over 300 Ukrainian militants, including foreign instructors, were killed or injured at the training facility in Poltava
Russian diplomat points to EU’s likely involvement in planning attack on Kursk Region
According to Maria Zakharova, the European Union "justifies any terror attacks, war crimes, slaughter and kidnapping of civilians, sexual violence against women committed by militants and mercenaries of the puppet Kiev regime"
Power cut in Energodar, two districts of Zaporozhye Region
Electricity supply will be resumed after the cause of the emergency shutdown is eliminated, Energodar officials said
Ukraine loses over 600 men after Russian attack on Poltava military school — politician
Igor Mosiychuk noted that the blame for what happened lies mainly with the Ukrainian military authorities, who allowed such a large number of servicemen to gather in one place
Putin ends visit to Mongolia
The Russian leader held talks with the Mongolian leadership, took part in celebrations on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the victory in the battle of Khalkhin-Gol
Zelensky dismisses deputy chief of presidential staff Rostislav Shurma
A decree announcing the move is posted to the Ukrainian presidency’s website
Ukrainian POW claims troops kept in the dark about Kursk deployment to prevent desertion
Andrey Anisimov also gave a first-hand account of how a group of servicemen who refused to go to the Kursk Region were executed by "their own guys"
Russian forces launch missile attack on Ukrainian military school in Poltava — politician
It is reported that the enemy's losses amount to hundreds of people
Mongolian president meets Putin in central square of Ulaanbaatar
The leaders exchanged a handshake, which opened the official part of the visit
IAEA experts notified of backup power line shutdown at ZNPP
The power units of the plant are in a cold shutdown mode
Half of Ukraine’s government ministers to be replaced — head of pro-presidential faction
On Tuesday afternoon, Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced reshuffles in the government and the presidential office
Digital currencies of Russia and China will be considered as settlement instrument
According to Head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov, creating a separate secure digital settlement channel will contribute to the smooth implementation of cross-border payments
Press review: Putin goes to Mongolia and Berlin gives Kiev free run to use its weapons
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 3rd
Russian logistical hub capacities to grow by 2.5 times by 2030 — Transport Ministry
Sixty-five centers are planned to be built as part of the departmental project by 2030, the first deputy minister of transport added
Russian forces shoot down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 37 drones in past day
Units of Battlegroup South continued advancing deeper into enemy defenses, inflicting losses on Ukraine’s 24th, 32nd, 100th, 117th mechanized, 46th airmobile, and 10th assault brigades and 116th Territorial Defense Brigade
