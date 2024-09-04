Putin yet undecided on his participation in G20 summit — spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made the decision on whether to attend the G20 summit in Brazil this year, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"So far, no decisions have been made on the issue," he said.

"Russia continues its work within the G20 framework; our sherpa continues to actively work with his colleagues. We are defending our interests there. But the president is yet to make his mind," Peskov added.