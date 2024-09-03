Ukrainian commander-in-chief temporarily dismisses unmanned systems command chief of staff

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky dismissed Unmanned systems command staff head Roman Gladky for the duration of inspection of his family’s ties to Russia, the Ukrainian General Staff said on his Telegram channel.

"After the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee on national security, intelligence and defense, Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief [Syrsky] decided to carry out an additional special probe into Captain 1st rank Roman Gladky, chief of staff of the Unmanned systems command, by the Security Service of Ukraine. He will be dismissed of duty for the duration of the inspection," the General Staff said.

Syrsky appointed Gladky to his current position in late August. Back then, the Ukrainian media claimed that Gladky’s spouse has a Russian passport and she has been living in Crimea after its reunification with Russia in 2014; meanwhile, his daughter participated in athletic competitions in Sevastopol under the Russian flag.

Earlier today, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that the agency did not check Gladky before his appointment as the chief of staff of the Unmanned systems command, because "the law does not demand for such an inspection" for this kind of office. The agency added that the officer successfully passed a security check to obtain access to classified information.