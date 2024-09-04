Putin to hold bilateral talks, infrastructure development meeting in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday begin the formal program of his two-day working visit to Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, which currently hosts the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Russian leader arrived in the Primorye region late on Tuesday, after concluding his visit to Mongolia.

According to the Kremlin press service, on Wednesday Putin will view an interactive presentation showcasing the progress in the development of the Far East, which will include a videoconference with residents of priority development areas who are prepared to launch their production. Additionally, he will hold a meeting on developing infrastructure in the Far Eastern Federal District.

His schedule for September 4 also includes full-fledged talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov has told reporters. In his words, Putin will also meet with Vice President of China Han Zheng on the same day. Han Zheng closely communicated with Putin this year during his visit to China and accompanied the Russian President during the trip in Harbin, Ushakov said. On top of that, the Russian president’s meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vulin is also scheduled for September 4.

On the same day, Putin will also hold a working meeting with Primorye Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako.

On Thursday, September 5, the Eastern Economic Forum will culminate with a plenary session featuring Vladimir Putin, Anwar Ibrahim, and Han Zheng.

About the forum

The Eastern Economic Forum is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is organized at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually. And this has been the case, except in 2020, when the forum was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, Putin has attended all editions of the EEF.

As a rule, the president’s speech at EEF lasts about half and hour and is devoted to Far Eastern development issues. The subsequent discussion at the plenary session, however, normally goes beyond the subject of the Far East.

This year’s Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

EEF 2024 business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy."

The event is organized by the Roscongress foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.