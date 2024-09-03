Trump refuses to disclose details of his Ukrainian peace plan until election victory

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has refused to disclose details of his plan on peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, saying that his ideas can be put into practice only if he wins the November election.

"I think the deal, I wouldn't talk about it too much, because I think I can make a deal if, if I win as President Elect, I'll have a deal made, guaranteed," he said in an interview to blogger Lex Fridman, posted on the X social network.

"I have a very exacting plan, how to stop Ukraine and Russia, and I have a certain idea, maybe not a plan, but an idea for China <…> but I can't give you those plans, because if I give you those plans, I'm not going to be able to use them," the former US president added.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to resolve the conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration, if elected. He also said that if he wins the upcoming election, he will personally address Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky with a call to start negotiations.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office. She formally accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.