West's 'brazen' involvement in Ukraine conflict shining through — Russian MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The West’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine is not in question, but now it is getting bolder with the moves it makes, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We can see now that the West is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. The collective West is literally the main mastermind and instigator behind the Kiev regime’s military aggression. And, as an interested party, it is demonstrating its direct involvement in the conflict in an increasingly brazen and overt manner," the diplomat pointed out on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

She noted that not so long ago, Western leaders had said that their key goal in Ukraine "is to support the Kiev regime on its journey to democracy." "But now, the West has come to make such bold calls and statements that it has also turned into a direct threat," Zakharova stressed.

Eastern Economic Forum

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

Business activities at the forum are divided into seven sections, dubbed "New Contours of International Cooperation," "Technologies to Ensure Independence", "Financial Value System," "Far Eastern Russia," "People, Education, and Patriotism," "Transport and Logistics: New Routes," and "Master Plans: From Architecture to Economy."

