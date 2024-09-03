Ukrainian forces trapped north of Krasnogorovka in DPR try to get out — source

DONETSK, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops who were holding positions north of Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are trying to get out of the encirclement, sources have told TASS.

"The current situation has forced Ukrainian servicemen between Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye to abandon their positions. The enemy is trying to get out. It is actually encircled," the source said.

He added that the Ukrainian soldiers were trying to escape in small groups and sustaining heavy losses.