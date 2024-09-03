Russian naval infantry soldiers ambush enemy convoy in Kursk region

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s 810th Naval Infantry Brigade has set an ambush for a Ukrainian convoy in the Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The enemy ran into the 810th Separate Guards Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet’s Naval Infantry, but naval infantry soldiers from the Battlegroup North stopped a convoy of Ukrainian armed formations short," the ministry said. "Thanks to confident actions, naval infantry troops ambushed the moving Ukrainian convoy, defeated the enemy and stopped the enemy advance at that sector," the ministry said.

Ukrainian militants failed to stage a direct assault on Russian soldiers as they were caught off guard by a Russian storm unit. This enabled the Russian naval infantry soldiers to take more advantageous positions to control the movement and hit Ukrainian military vehicles.