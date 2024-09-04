Putin calls for expediting preparation of Far Eastern energy program

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The long-term electric power sector development program in the Far East must be approved by December 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting.

"We need to look further, prepare plans for the longer term already now. I would like to remind that the assignment was given according to results of the last-year Eastern Economic Forum to prepare the long-term development program of the electric power sector for the Far Eastern Federal District until 2050. These are plans with the long period of performance. The main point is that we do them in time," the president said.

The head of state tasked to expedite program preparation. "This document must be approved by the government by December 1 of this year. Not much time has left," Putin cautioned.