Ukraine shells 20 settlements in Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, September 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 130 shells at 24 settlements in the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Razumnoye, Belovskoye, Blizhnyaya Igumenka, Sevryukovo, Cheremoshnoye and Yasniye Zori were attacked with 12 munitions and two drones in one shelling round. One unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down by air defenses. Four private houses, an outbuilding, four cars and a power supply line were damaged," he wrote.

Five drones attacked three settlements in the Borisovsky district. Four apartments in a building, four private houses and an administrative building were damaged.

In the Volokonovsky and Grayvoronsky districts, five settlements were attacked with 65 munitions and one UAV, which caused no damage. "In the Valuysky district, two UAVs attacked the villages of Dolgoye and Novopetrovka. Two social facilities suffered damage," the governor reported.

According to Gladkov, 12 munitions and two drones were fired at the villages of Vyazovoye and Grafovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district during three shelling rounds. Eight private houses and a power supply line were damaged, the governor said. Six settlements in the Shebekinsky district also came under attack with 41 shells and four drones. Five private houses and a power supply line were damaged there.