Russian forces wipe out dozen of Ukrainian military hardware pieces in Kursk region

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian military has destroyed, among other weapons, a Stryker armored fighting vehicle, a RAK-12 MLRS, a Tunguska missile system, two unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers in the Kursk area in the past day, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"So far today, we have destroyed a Stryker [armored fighting vehicle], a RAK-12 multiple rocket launcher, jamming stations, a Tunguska missile system, an UAV control center," the commander said in a video on Telegram. Also, a self-propelled howitzer, a 120mm mortar gun, another mortar, one more UAV control center, and two pickup trucks have been wiped out, he added.

Meanwhile, the situation along the line of engagement has not changed much, with the enemy sustaining very heavy casualties in this direction, Alaudinov said. "I believe it [the enemy] will realize how hard it will be for it to advance here," he specified.