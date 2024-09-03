Half of Ukraine’s government ministers to be replaced — head of pro-presidential faction

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Half of Ukraine's government ministers will be replaced, the head of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party’s faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamiya, has said.

"As it was promised, a big reset of the government can already be expected this week. More than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers will undergo changes," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian parliament will consider dismissals, and on Thursday, appointments. Arakhamiya said that the "final list" of reshuffles would be determined at a meeting of the Servant of the People faction on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced reshuffles in the government and the presidential office. By late afternoon, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said that Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshyn, as well as Justice Minister Denis Maliuska and Environment and Natural Resources Protection Minister Ruslan Strelets had tendered their resignations.

Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko (listed as terrorist and extremist in Russia) has said that the chief of the presidential office, Rostislav Shurma, is stepping down.

Goncharenko described the ongoing reshuffles as chaos.