MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina submitted her resignation to lawmakers, said Ruslan Stefanchuk, the legislature’s speaker.

"The resignation submission will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia).

Stefanchuk earlier said that Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin and Environment Protection and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strelets had submitted their resignations.

The chairman of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party’s faction, David Arakhamiya, said the reshuffle will affect more than 50% of the Ukrainian cabinet. According to the lawmaker, the legislature will consider dismissals on September 4 and appointments on September 5.

Lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (on the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) said "no one knows" who will be appointed and described the resignations as chaos.