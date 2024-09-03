Serbia’s defense minister denies it could transfer MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

BELGRADE, September 4. /TASS/. Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic denied reports that the country could transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine following a deal to buy 12 Rafale fighter jets from France.

"The Defense Minister in the Cabinet of the Republic of Serbia, Bratislav Gasic, has denied false reports being spread by certain domestic and regional news media, which allege that the contract with Dassault for the purchase of 12 new Rafale aircraft contains a clause to transfer Serbian MiG-29s to France for their subsequent delivery to Ukraine," the Serbian cabinet said in a statement. "This is yet another egregious lie and falsehood, the sole purpose of which is to cast a shadow over the acquisition of 12 brand new fourth-generation Rafale multi-role combat aircraft. The MiGs that Serbia owns are Serbian and we will never give them to anyone."

The defense minister said the country owns revamped MiG-29 aircraft "thanks to the responsible policy of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic."

"Under no circumstances will Serbia give up its MiG-29s, which will still be quite usable for a certain number of years. Moreover, we will continue to purchase modern combat equipment in order to strengthen the capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces and preserve peace and stability," he went on to say.

On August 29, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country was buying 12 Rafale jets from France for 2.7 billion euros. The contract is not only for the delivery of the aircraft, but also the entire package of related services. He said the deal will significantly increase in the capabilities of the Serbian military army.