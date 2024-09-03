Russian companies interested in developing in BRICS markets

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian companies are interested in development in markets of BRICS countries, foreign network development director of the Russian Export Center Dmitry Prokhorenko said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The consolidated volume of foreign trade transactions for the BRICS countries with the support of the Russian Export Center totaled about $5,785 bln in seven months of this year," Prokhorenko said.

BRICS countries are capable of developing their economies without the use of the dollar equivalent in payments by building up trade and economic relations among such countries and by increasing mutual flows of goods in between, he added.