KURSK, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have committed numerous war crimes during their attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, particularly shooting women, children and elderly people, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said in an interview with TASS.

"We have a lot of evidence and reports of what is happening there (in the Kursk Region - TASS). Ukrainian forces have shot many women, children and elderly people. Humane treatment of civilians (by Ukrainian soldiers) is totally out of the question. We keep finding evidence of Ukrainian troops acting like Nazis," he pointed out.

Alaudinov noted that Russian forces had never tortured captives. He also said that all war criminals would face judgment and punishment in the future.

"They will be held accountable for everything they did. We must remember the time when World War II ended in 1945. Back then, the Soviet Union was treating the Germans in a more humane manner than Europe and America. Today, we are once again fighting against Nazis and Satanists. When all this comes to an end, all those who were in charge of these operations and carried weapons will be called to account, and all of them will get what they deserve," the Russian commander emphasized.