MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The West shirks any ethical or legal concerns by conducting dangerous experiments in psychiatric hospitals in Ukraine and Georgia to create new biological and chemical weapons, a top researcher told TASS.

"We must realize that the nuclear umbrella that still protects us today is deteriorating. Today, biological weapons are becoming a global threat, and COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated this," Kurchatov Institute Research Center President Mikhail Kovalchuk told TASS. "While nuclear weapons serve as a deterrent and means of intimidation, biological weapons are meant for active use, albeit covertly," he said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on the occasion of the news agency's 120th anniversary.

According to the top researcher, advancements in genetics have now reached such heights that it is possible to modify the genome as needed. This means that viruses can be engineered to possess specific properties or even create entirely new synthetic viruses "Therefore, it is no coincidence that as soon as the Soviet Union collapsed, the Americans entered all our former republics and socialist countries, took full control of our sanitary-epidemiological stations, and all the collections of viruses and bacteria that were stored in these countries," he pointed out.

"Why do they need this so badly? Let's just say it would be strange if people in Siberia started getting sick and dying from West Nile fever. That's why the Americans are paying special attention to collections that contain viruses and bacteria endemic to this region of Russia," he explained. "This opens up the possibility of genetically modifying them to make them significantly more dangerous, and also to disguise the use of such biological weapons under supposedly natural processes," Kovalchuk emphasized. "And we already see how in Ukraine, near Kharkov, in Georgia, in violation of all norms of morality and law, extremely dangerous research is being conducted, in particular on patients of psychiatric hospitals, in order to create biological and new chemical weapons," the scientist underscored.