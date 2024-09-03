Russia designates Dnepr-1 Battalion as terrorist group

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Dnepr-1 battalion has been put on the Russian list of terrorist organizations, data from the Russian Federal Security Service show.

Data on the website of the agency, also known as the FSB, by its Russian initials, indicate that the Southern Military District Court ruled to designate Dnepr-1 (Dnepr-1 Battalion, Dnepr-1 Regiment) as a terrorist group on December 14, 2023, and the decision went into effect on June 25, 2024.

The organizations that were earlier put on the list include the Noman Chelebidzhikhan volunteer battalion of Crimean Tatars (banned in Russia), the Ukrainian paramilitary nationalist group Azov (banned in Russia), the Ukrainian paramilitary group Freedom of Russia Legion (banned in Russia) and the nationalist organization Russian Volunteer Corps (banned in Russia).