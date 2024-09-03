DONETSK, September 3. /TASS/. The Velikaya Novoselka-Ugledar highway, which served as a supply line for the Ukrainian armed forces' Ugledar battlegroup, has been cut, security forces in the Donetsk People's Republic told TASS.

"Our units cut off the Velikaya Novoselka-Ugledar highway. The enemy used it to supply its group in Ugledar and to transfer more troops from Zaporozhye," the security forces said.

They added that the road served as one of several key arteries on this frontline section. "All of them are now blocked for the Ukrainian armed forces," the security forces concluded.