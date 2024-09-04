Ukrainian forces use drones configured in UK for strikes inside Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Kiev regime uses drones which were configured in the UK to carry out strikes inside Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her commentary.

"During an examination of the electronic components of the drones used by Ukraine to attack the fuel depot in the Kamensky District of the Rostov Region, we were able to determine that the initial configuration of the drones’ flight controllers was carried out in the area of the city of Salisbury, UK, near the Callen-Lenz GB headquarters, and in the area of the city of Newport, Wales, in the Safran Seats GB hangar," the diplomat noted. "Both of these companies specialize in aviation and aerospace design."

According to the spokeswoman, these drones were assembled in the Vyshgorod district of the Kiev Region, and they were launched near Slavyansk in the Kiev-controlled part of DPR.

"We view these facts as the confirmation of London’s endorsement of terrorist fighting methods used by the Kiev regime. Britain’s de facto sponsoring and participation in preparation of strikes on our country’s civilian infrastructure and civilian population makes London fully responsible for the continued bloodshed, equally with its Kiev puppets," the diplomat said.

"Such destructive activities by the British and their unrestrained desire to escalate the conflict are being fully taken into account by relevant Russian agencies," the diplomat said. "Proper conclusions are being made, and we are working out how to respond now. For obvious reasons, it would be wrong to publicly announce the details of such work. We will simply point out that, on May 6, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned straight away that in response to the Zelensky regime’s strikes on our territory using UK-made weapons, Russia reserves its right to strike any British military facilities and vehicles in Ukraine and beyond."

"We urge London, which seeks to sacrifice the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian statehood in order to further its own geopolitical interests, to immediately stop supporting this inhumane regime and any action that would lead to further escalation," Zakharova concluded.