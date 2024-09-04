Zelensky asking India to host Ukraine conference presumptuous — MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. By asking India to host a new Ukraine conference, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky shows that he is a bit confused about New Delhi's position on the issue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"It seems to me that Zelensky just does not understand the position India and its leadership hold. The essence of this stance is that the decision on the place and time to launch peace talks is up to the parties to the conflict. I understand perfectly well why [Zelensky] is distorting the outcome of the talks that took place in Kiev. He simply needs to put his own spin on it," the diplomat said, commenting on media reports that Zelensky had proposed that India host a conference on Ukraine to visiting Indian PM Narendra Modi.

"We know and sincerely appreciate the Indian Prime Minister's desire to contribute to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. We are always grateful to the Indian leadership for its balanced position on Ukraine," Zakharova added.

Earlier, the Hindustan Times reported that Zelensky had offered to hold the next "peace summit" on Ukraine in India if New Delhi agreed to sign the communique of the first meeting, which was adopted without Russia's participation.