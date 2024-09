VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing can successfully resolve current problems related to banking transactions, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This will be settled. I wouldn’t be setting exact timeframes, but the process is under way. Everything will be fixed," the diplomat said, commenting on prospects of resolving the reported payment problems with Chinese banks.