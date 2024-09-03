Zelensky dismisses deputy chief of presidential staff Rostislav Shurma

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Rostislav Shurma from the post of deputy chief of staff of the presidential office.

A decree announcing the move is posted to the Ukrainian presidency’s website.

On Tuesday afternoon, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced a reshuffle in the cabinet and the presidential office. Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Ukrainian legislature, said later in the day that Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Environment Protection and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strelets and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina had submitted their resignations.

Lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (on the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) described the resignations as chaos.